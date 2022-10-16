How to watch Giants vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6

The New York Giants are back home on Sunday, hosting the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Game time is 1 pm. ET and CBS will have the broadcast.

The Giants (4-1) are +200 moneyline underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below, everything you need to watch, listen to, stream, and wager on Sunday’s action.

How to watch

What: New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: MetLife Stadium

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (check 506.sports.com for coverage maps)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Radio: SiriusXM 111 or 232 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants -5.5 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Referee: Clay Martin

Weather forecast: 63 degrees, mostly cloudy

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W, 1-0)

Week 2 — Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16 (W, 2-0)

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys 23, Giants 16 (L, 2-1)

Week 4 — Giants 20, Chicago Bears 12 (W, 3-1)

Week 5 — Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22 (W, 4-1)

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 7 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 23 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 8 — @ Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — vs. Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 11 — vs. Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 13 — vs. Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)