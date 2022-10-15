Giants roster moves: Ryder Anderson elevated, Tony Jefferson to IR

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, adjusting their roster before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants have elevated defensive lineman Ryder Anderson and wide receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad. Veteran safety Ton Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Anderson, a 6-foot-6, 276-pound undrafted free agent, earned a practice squad spot after having an excellent summer. Anderson played four seasons at Ole Miss and played at Indiana in 2021 as a grad transfer.

With Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) out of the lineup, Johnson has now been elevated from the practice squad three consecutive weeks. This is the final time the Giants can elevate Johnson without having to pass him through waivers to return him to the practice squad. Johnson had three catches for 35 yards last week vs. Green Bay while playing 47 snaps, most of any of the wide receivers.

Jefferson was just added to the active roster last Saturday. He apparently suffered the foot injury during the game against the Packers.

Interestingly, the Giants now have two openings on their 53-man roster with Jefferson and rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (torn ACL) on IR. The Giants chose not to call up Landon Collins, signed to the practice squad last week before the game against the Green Bay Packers.