Giants news, 10/15: Injury report, Martindale-Ravens breakup, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, out since Week 2, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, out since Week 1, are both listed as questionable. Both have been nursing knee injuries. The expectation appears to be that both have a reasonably good chance of playing on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Williams “has had a good week” of practice.

Robinson’s presence would help with Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) missing another game. The Giants will also be without cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), safety Tony Jefferson (foot), and safety Jason Pinnock (ankle).

Other Giant observations

When the two men spoke in the days following the season, they seemed to reach a general understanding that a change would be beneficial for both sides.

“John and I had conversations way back before they made the announcement about where we wanted to be and what we wanted to do,” Martindale said. “I knew there was going to be a lot of movement in the NFL, and it has re-energized me to go someplace new and try to build it again. We’re family, John and I are. It was nothing negative, it was just time. When I say it was just time, it was just time for both of us.”

Q: I know you’re not a stats guy, but you look at some of the numbers: 23rd in offense, 31st in passing, three touchdown passes. Daboll: “I don’t look at numbers....We do what we need to do each game to win a game. Really, it’s not any more complicated than that.

They have not allowed any quarterback to throw for more than 266 yards this season and they have allowed just two passing plays of more than 30 yards.

“I’m proud of how resilient we are,” Giants safety and team captain Julian Love said. “I touched on it before the season, but this is going to be a year where we’re going to have to grind. We’re going to have to have that dog mentality as a DB unit. That’s because we lost some pieces. We have a lot of young guys, unproven guys, so that’s what it’s going to be this year.”

Greg Cosell offers ideas on how the Giants may defend the Ravens on Sunday

#RavensFlock travel to #TogetherBlue in this Week 6 Matchup. The Giants (4-1) have been the surprise team of the year so far. @gregcosell illustrates how New York's defense brings different pressures from multiple fronts.@DariusJButler | @PlaybooKFoley |@__bbell pic.twitter.com/ajEkQSBkDx — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) October 14, 2022

What is surprising is Giants DT Dexter Lawrence, who’s enjoying something of a breakout season, is outpacing Rams DT Aaron Donald so far. Lawrence is currently leading defensive tackles in pressure rate at 12 percent.

Phil Simms, Julian Edelman applaud Brian Daboll for Giants’ win in London

New York State of Mind ✨@PhilSimmsQB and @Edelman11 like what they're seeing from Brian Daboll and the @Giants pic.twitter.com/LXrRPX2650 — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 12, 2022

“He made sure that was a priority for his players — giving back, being a part of the community and doing something to help others. And so, a big part of me and getting involved in different charitable initiatives is because I saw coach Coughlin and how passionate he was about helping others.”

“Last season the teams repping the New York market were the lowest-rated of the 32 franchises (in local ratings), and the NFL still managed to improve its overall TV viewership by 10 percent,” Crupi said. “While the Jets (7.1 local rating last year) and Giants (8.39 in 2021) certainly have had far stronger showings in their home market in the past, the sheer size of their shared base actually gave both teams a significant advantage over the highest-rated teams from smaller markets.”

This week’s opponent

“It’s funny that you say that. I’ve never had a game where I had more than 15 carries… throughout my whole career,” Dobbins said. “It’s me being patient. I gotta keep doing that. Whether it’s the organization protecting me and being very cautious—which I really appreciate cause I could be somewhere where they don’t care about me but they do here. And sometimes it can be hard as an athlete and a competitor that I am, because I want to be the best. I just have to keep being patient and keep working hard and whenever my numbers called I do what I do.”

Around the league

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he's physically ready for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that Andy Dalton will make his third straight start in place of Jameis Winston when the Bengals visit the Superdome on Sunday.

The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was not penalized for kicking Jarrett on the fourth quarter play. As noted earlier on Friday, the kick earned the attention of the league and Brady has now heard from the NFL about the play.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t ruled out for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles but would be the backup if he is active. Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could suit up as the backup if he ends up being active.

Al Michaels knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. And that’s why his comments Thursday about Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder need to be considered.

“Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team,” Al said. “Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. Because it’s become a major problem around the league, obviously. And we’ll see what happens. I think it’s got a long way to go, and Dan very well known for digging his heels into the ground.”

A 26th lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was filed Thursday in Harris County, Texas. A Texas massage therapist, who is not named in the suit, claims Watson “was able to pressure her into oral sex.” The alleged assault took place Dec. 18, 2020, and the plaintiff’s attorney Anissah Nguyen told CBS Sports Thursday night that they have communication between Watson and the accuser in their possession.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields he aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. Fields specified it was a pre-existing injury to his left shoulder.

“I’m hurting. Hurting pretty good,” Fields said. “Got a long weekend, so I’ll have some extra time to heal up.”

Alabama’s Bryce Young headlines the team at quarterback. He had earned a 91.7 PFF grade on 152 dropbacks before leaving the Crimson Tide’s Week 5 game against Arkansas.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson will be going in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is not only the FBS leader in missed tackles forced, but he also ranks fifth in receiving yards among running backs. And USC WR Jordan Addison has already hauled in 32 of his 40 targets for 479 yards and six scores. He’s making a strong play for WR1 next spring.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube