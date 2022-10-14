Giants-Ravens final injury report: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson could play

The New York Giants might get a couple of key players back in the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, out since Week 2, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, out since Week 1, are both listed as questionable. Both have been nursing knee injuries.

The expectation appears to be that both have a reasonably good chance of playing on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Williams “has had a good week” of practice.

Robinson’s presence would help with Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) missing another game. The Giants will also be without cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), safety Tony Jefferson (foot), and safety Jason Pinnock (ankle).

Giants-Ravens injury report

Giants

OUT

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

S Tony Jefferson (Foot)

S Jason Pinnock (Ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DOUBTFUL

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Tanner Hudson (Illness)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

Ravens

OUT

WR Rashod Bateman (Foot)

G Ben Cleveland (Foot)

Edge Justin Houston (Groin)

DOUBTFUL

RB Justice Hill (Hamstring)