Expectations are rising for 4-1 New York Giants

A week ago, we asked New York Giants fans if their expectations for the team had changed after a 3-1 start. Of those who took part in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 69 percent were modestly still expecting a six- to eight-win season.

Things have changed. Dramatically.

Following the Giants’ 27-22 upset last Sunday of the Green Bay Packers, raising their record to a surprising 4-1, expectations appear to have changed. Asked now how they would define a successful season, 60 percent of the voters in this week’s poll said that the Giants needed to reach at least nine victories.

That would means going at least 5-7 over the season’s final 12 games.

That’s a huge jump in expectations for a team that has lost double-digit games in five straight seasons.

Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t think the Giants are going to defeat the Baltimore Ravens this week, with the Giants being 5.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants, though, have seen their playoff odds shrink. The graphic below is via odds posted by Bet Online.

Team Rankings actually gives the Giants a 62.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, FiveThirtyEight projecting a 58 percent chance of making the playoffs, and ESPN’s Football Power Index somewhat less optimistic at 50.9 percent.

BBV’s Tony DelGenio even broached the topic of the ‘playoff’ word recently.

In the weekly Fan Confidence portion of the poll, 99 percent of voters expressed confidence in the direction of the organization.

