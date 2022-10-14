Giants news, 10/14: Wink Martindale, Leonard Williams ... and playoffs

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

At their current 4-1 record the Giants already have a 77 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by historical standards. If they are somehow able to defeat the Ravens on Sunday that chance increases to 85 percent, but even if they lose their chance drops only to 67 percent. For an 11-6 record projection based on losing to/beating opponents above/below them in the power rankings the playoff chances are greater than 99 percent.

Other Giant observations

Coach Brian Daboll credits the players for picking up the system as quickly as they have and the position coaches for working to bring them up to speed.

“Always give credit to the player first,” Daboll said. “But then there’s a lot of extra meeting time besides the big main team meetings to try to get those guys as comfortable and as ready as they can be.”

“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for the defense. We’re going to try to attack them the best we can, but in my eyes, he’s the best quarterback in the league,” safety Julian Love told reporters. “It’s going to take all of us to account for him and they have some serious weapons around him. It’s going to be a big matchup; it’s going to be a big game for us to be intentional about how we approach it.”

OC Mike Kafka says Baltimore’s defense is similar to what they faced this Summer

When Giants head coach Brian Daboll said, “I’ve been on him, pretty early on,’’ there was no contradiction coming from rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.

“I just think he’s hard on all young players, not just myself, all the rookies,’’ Bellinger told The Post. “I just know he has been on me to keep pushing and keep getting better. He’s been on us a lot.’’

"We've used him in a variety of roles, along with a lot of other guys too," Daboll said. "But again, our job is to figure out what our guys do good and try to put them in those spots."

The New York Giants have been one of the biggest surprises through five weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a real possibility Brian Daboll's team will be competing for a playoff position in the second half of the season.

Three players who will have to make plays for the team to play in the postseason are WR Darius Slayton, TE Daniel Bellinger and CB Darnay Holmes, according to Bleacher Reports' Joe Tansey

“Facts, facts, facts, facts,” Collins said with a smile. “That was my only concern — and I want fans to understand that it wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman. It sucked [to not sign a long-term contract with the Giants]. I wanted to stay. But Gettleman didn’t want me here. So I had to take my chances somewhere else. Coming back is a dream come true.”

“If you’ve listened to Brian Daboll talk about his team, he talks about them being a four-quarter team, playing ugly games and knowing it might not go well early on,” Banks said during his weekly radio segment with Tiki & Tierney. “What they’ve really done is master halftime adjustments. They probe and probe and probe. We saw it two weeks in a row prior to London – the running game didn’t look like it had much, but it was a dirty two or three yards, and then all of a sudden it’s clicking on all cylinders.”

Shaun O’Hara breaks down one of those long runs last Sunday

One ESPN analyst has a pretty wild suggestion for the New York Giants for the rest of this season.

“Being mediocre in the middle of the pack doesn’t help you. Be terrible,” NFL Reporter Kimberley Martin said. “Get a high draft pick. You have to think about the rebuild. With the Giants, there’s a future beyond just this season. Them making the playoffs is great for the fans and our staff, but then a lot of questions need to be answered.”

Eli Manning to The Ringer’s Kevin Clark on is new public persona: Once I retired, I didn’t care anymore

This week’s opponent

It’s the same story with the 6th ranked Ravens’ offense—it’s the Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews show. Of course, it helps when you have a kicker who can nail pressure kicks from the parking lot.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it was more of a mutual decision with Martindale to part ways after the 2021 season than it was a difficult conversation to fire him.

“[W]e had great conversations throughout. We were talking all the time,” Harbaugh said at his press conference. “We’re close, so it wasn’t like a specific meeting. It was just kind of an opportunity to talk about where we were both going and what was best. I think we both came to that decision together, I’d say; that’s how I would like to look at it. I feel that way about it, and I think it’s turning out great for him. [I have] nothing but admiration for what he’s doing.”

In his two games as a Raven, Pierre-Paul has a sack, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss, and two passes defensed. Despite having no training camp or preseason, the 33-year-old has played nearly 80 percent of defensive snaps, including 86 percent in his season debut in Week 4.

OLB Tyus Bowser is more likely to return to the lineup sooner. In Wednesday’s post-practice press conference, Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was “too soon” to officially rule Bowser out for this Sunday’s game in New York. That suggests Bowser should take the field for Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, if not this week.

Around the league

Snyder recently told a close associate that he has gathered enough secrets to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and even commissioner Roger Goodell and he will not lose his beloved franchise without a fight that would end with multiple casualties. Multiple owners and league and team sources say they’ve been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners — and Goodell.

The former Eagle expects the proper Philadelphia welcome.

"I just know the Philly fans are f---ing idiots," Peters said meant that in a good way as he's downplaying his return to Philadelphia. "But they know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They going to cuss at you. They going to throw stuff. They pride they self on that, so they know that. Philly fans is the wildest fans out there to me."

Brissett knows he can't afford to turn the ball over in the final minutes of a close contest, which has been every Browns game to this point.

"It's something that's part of the game that obviously I'm trying to work on and get better at," Brissett said. "And, listen, clearly I haven't lost trust in myself or confidence in myself. When we self-scout throughout the year, it's always been us that's stopped us. [We've been] an inch away or a play away or an assignment away from not being stopped."

William Jackson III wants a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him. The former big-ticket, free-agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say. With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, the likelihood is that Jackson is traded long before then.

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a running back injury crisis and are scrambling to adjust their game plan heading into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Veteran running back and high-volume contributor James Conner is sidelined with a rib injury and is expected to miss this game and perhaps additional time, expected to be playing without backup running back Darrel Williams due to a knee injury, per sources and placed running back Jonathan Ward on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

