Giants-Ravens Thursday injury update: Leonard Williams trending toward a return

Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited in practice for a second straight day on Thursday, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said he had no concern over Barkley’s ability to handle a full workload on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Significant for the Giants, defensive lineman Leonard Williams looked during the early portion of practice open to media like a player who is intent on playing Sunday. Williams has missed the last three games with a sprained MCL. He was working with a brace on his right knee during Thursday’s individual drills.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has cleared the concussion protocol, per Daboll. Punter Jamie Gillan was back at practice after his visa issues were cleared up and he was allowed to return to the U.S. from England, where the Giants played last Sunday.

Giants

Did not practice

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

S Jason Pinnock (Ankle)

Edge Jihad Ward (Rest)

S Tony Jefferson (Foot)

TE Tanner Hudson (Illness)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (Shoulder)

CB Darnay Holmes (Quad)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee/Neck)

FB Chris Myarick (Ankle)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)