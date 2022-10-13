Commanders at Bears: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

It’s not as if the Washington Commanders are going to win the NFC East anyway, but fans of the New York Giants will definitely be rooting against them when they take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Washington enters with a four-game losing streak, and that somehow hasn’t been the worst part of the headlines this week for the Commanders. When head coach Ron Rivera was asked why his team isn’t keeping up with the rest of the NFC East, he responded, “quarterback.” Rivera later said his comments were misconstrued, but Carson Wentz has already thrown six interceptions. If Washington loses its fifth in a row, will there be calls for rookie Sam Howell to see playing time?

The Bears have not been much better. Chicago has lost three of its last four, including to the Giants. However, Justin Fields impressed in last week’s loss to the Vikings, completing 71% of his passes with no turnovers. His continued growth is the biggest thing to watch for in this game.

How to watch

What: Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3)

When: Thursday, Oct. 13

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Commanders), 83 (Bears), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Commanders), 225 (Bears), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Commanders -1

Referee: Adrian Hill

Staff picks

