Giants news, 10/13: Darius Slayton on staying ready, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Darius Slayton stayed focused on getting better

Wide receiver Darius Slayton laughed on Wednesday when asked if he was approached about renegotiating his contract after Sunday’s six-catch, 79-yard game. Slayton had to take a pay cut just before the start of the season.

“No, it doesn’t quite work like that,” he said.

After being buried on the depth chart for most of the summer and not suiting up for a game until injuries decimated the wide receiver room, Slayton said his performance on Sunday against the Packers was as much about preparation as it was about opportunity

“You just focus on your craft,” said Slayton. “Focus on bettering myself, making sure that all my skills are sharp and that I knew my plays. That way I’d be ready for whenever my opportunity came.”

The Auburn product credited a culture change brought on by the head coach Brian Daboll and the staff as a reason he was able to be ready when called upon.

“I think having a positive work environment definitely helps,” he said. “At the end of the day the NFL’s a business. Everybody at some point in their career goes through something, but definitely having good guys around you help a lot.”

He added, “Obviously, people are held accountable, people are held to a really high standard, but at the same time I think...a new staff and some new faces we have in the building have done a great job of pumping in good, confident energy and it showed.”

Slayton, drafted in the same class as quarterback Daniel Jones, said “it’s pretty easy to be a receiver for us at the moment.” Slayton said one play, a 10-yard catch on third-and-9 in the second quarter that gave the Giants a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, stood out.

“I thought I was going to die. Then I survived, and I was like, ’oh, I’ve got to get the first down,” he recalled. “That was like my little train of thought. So, I saw the ball, kind of saw this guy in my peripheral and said, ‘this is going to hurt really bad’. Then he hit me, and I was like, ‘oh, I’m still up’. Scrambled to get the first down ... So, just excited.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

"I have a ton of respect for Wink," said Rodgers. "I think he's a fantastic coach. They got a good scheme, they have really good players. But they're aggressive, they come after you. They had a lot of different pressures. They had edge pressure, they had overload pressure, they had empty pressure. They threw a lot at us."

S, maybe LB, Landon Collins to fans: it wasn’t you, it was him

Great seeing Landon Collins in #NYG locker room. He looks happy. Called being on practice squad "humbling," will work way up. On 2019 departure: "I want fans to understand that it wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman … I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here.” — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 12, 2022

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heaped praise on Lawrence during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The irony is that Rodgers referred to Lawrence by his uniform number, not his name.

“Number 97 is a premier player, and needs to probably get some more recognition for the ability that he has,” Rodgers said. “Talking to our interior three [offensive linemen], they think he’s one of the top guys in the league, for sure. And he played really well for them.”

New York Giants fans have many reasons to be excited about the team’s 4-1 record, but what should have them most optimistic is the quick impact that the Giants’ new coaching staff has made. On both sides of the ball, head coach Brian Daboll has produced a well-coached team that is maximizing a rebuilding roster hit hard by injuries.

The Giants’ offense may spring from the mind of Brian Daboll, but his offensive coordinator is the one who is making it go.

Jones has significantly cut down on his turnovers resulting largely from poor decisions. This year, Jones is averaging 0.6 turnovers per game and is doing far more right than he is wrong despite the challenges he’s faced.

“I just see him in several of these games being tested, you know, continually throughout the whole game. And he continues to make really good decisions with the ball protecting it,” Manning said. “What that does is it just keeps them close in the games.

NFL insider Josina Anderson says on the matter: “Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes ... obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that.”

In a Twitter thread, the wideout revealed that the offer the Rams gave him was poor. It sounds like he was a bit offended since he felt like he found a home with the organization.

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !”

The discussion prior to this season regarding RB Saquon Barkley centered around this season being the last for the former second overall draft pick as a member of the Giants. Now, the topic has shifted to what the money on his new contract should look like and could he sign an extension in-season. Hats off to Barkley, he’s a shining star once again.

Jersey guy Peter Schrags ensures Saquon Barkley gets the spotlight he deserves

Another week. Another masterful performance. There’s no doubt about it, @saquon is back!@PSchrags highlights the @Giants star RB's Cool Plays, Bro... pic.twitter.com/2b9U2dJFVc — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 12, 2022

Which first-rounder is underperforming right now? Evan Neal, OT, New York Giants. The No. 7 pick has seen his share of struggles as the Giants’ right tackle, notably surrendering four sacks to the Cowboys in Week 3. As the Giants have exceeded expectations, Neal’s six sacks and 31 pressures allowed are concerning. But it took teammate Andrew Thomas a season to acclimate to the NFL game, so there’s still hope for Neal to turn things around.

Known as the Scottish Hammer, Gillan first came to the U.S. with his father on a NATO visa and the designation was never changed to a work visa. That became an issue when he planned to return to the U.S. for work. But the issue has now been resolved, and Gillan will be on the field when the Giants host the Ravens on Sunday.

The band will be back together today

Giants special teamers showing solidarity. pic.twitter.com/mImLv42D8B — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 12, 2022

Apparently, the video made its way to Giants players’ feeds before they embarked on their transatlantic flight back home. S Julian Love said that Holmes has had a good attitude about it and is getting a laugh out of the situation too.

“Before we got on the plane to head back, I think Graham Gano showed me and was like ‘Dude what is this,” Giants safety Julian Love said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “Tiki & Tierney.” “I was like oh no, and I knew that was instantly going to blow up. Like dang Darnay, you getting freaky on the sidelines? I don’t know what’s going on.”

This week’s opponent

Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo will practice for the first time this season. Ojabo fell to the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering a torn Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day in March.

Fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice Wednesday as well. Bowser also suffered an Achilles tear during Baltimore's season finale in 2021. He was placed on the PUP list before the 2022 campaign.

The Ravens Lamar Jackson is ranked sixth, three spots behind Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. He and their uninspiring receiving corps share the blame for an inefficient aerial attack. But the guy is on pace for his third career 1,000-yard rushing season. As long as he’s upright, his mobility will keep Baltimore in the hunt.

Ronnie Stanley made his much anticipated return to the field with 22 snaps (34%). Patrick Mekari rotated series with Stanley, serving as the left tackle on 43 snaps (66%). Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was replaced by Trystan Colon for two snaps due to a minor in-game injury. Entrenched starters Ben Powers, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses played a full complement of 65 offensive snaps. Overall, the blocking unit performed well, paving the way for 155 rushing yards and surrendering just one sack.

Former Ravens Head Coach Brian Billick breaks down the film on the Ravens' 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, looking at their zone coverage and how Baltimore used Devin Duvernay as a runner.

Around the league

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera apologized to quarterback Carson Wentz and addressed the team for comments Rivera said were misconstrued by some Monday, regarding why there’s a gulf between his rebuilding team and its NFC East rivals.

“Coach addressed it, handled it, nothing for me that I’m overly concerned about,” Wentz said. “Coach is a very straightforward, upfront guy. He addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool, in what he meant by it all. I feel very confident in that.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at his Wednesday press conference, “We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles.”

McCarthy noted that Prescott is “still in the medical-rehab phase....Dak Prescott will be in the rehab group to start off with, but then he’ll go through quarterback school, and he will do some light throwing at the end of practice. Once he clears this phase and then when he’s fully activated, I think that’s when we have our conversations.”

The Miami Dolphins are down a couple quarterbacks entering Week 6, and head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that it will be rookie Skylar Thompson making his first career start when Miami faces the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

The Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback is Teddy Bridgewater, who was injured on Miami's first play against the New York Jets last week. He suffered a concussion and is still in protocol -- although he is progressing, according to McDaniel. Miami's starter, Tua Tagovailoa, is still in concussion protocol as well. He will not suit up this week, although he returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after Monday's loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs.

Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday. The man shoved by Adams, identified by police as Ryan Zebley, suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion from the incident, according to records. Adams is due in a Kansas City court Nov. 10.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube