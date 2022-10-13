Tips for the perfect at-home Giants gameday experience

As much as we’d all love to be tailgating at MetLife Stadium for every New York Giants game, that isn’t realistic for the vast majority of us. After a while, it gets crowded, cold, and expensive.

There’s no reason to fret. At Big Blue View, we’re something of an expert when it comes to everything about the Giants. Here’s some tips and tricks to make your “homegating” experience even better than the real deal.

The people

The perfect Giants watch party starts with the guest list. Do you want a crowd in front of your TV or some peace and quiet? Do you invite fans of the rival team, or is it Big Blue supporters only?

Packing the basement full with friends is the route to go if you’re just looking to have a good time, and it’s probably the best way to replicate the actual tailgating experience. That’s what I was doing towards the end of last season to avoid having to suffer through Jake Fromm without any emotional support. This might not be the best option when the team is actually competitive.

Going solo is always an option. That lets you give each snap your undivided attention. Then again, you might want a bit of a distraction if Tony Romo is on commentary.

I find that three to five friends or relatives is usually the sweet spot. That’s just enough so that the room erupts in cheers when Saquon Barkley breaks loose for a touchdown, but not so many that you’re too distracted to even see the touchdown.

The food

The best part of homegating? Not having to shell out $15 at the stadium for a soggy hamburger.

The Food Network recently traveled around the country to find the best food associated with every football team, and their choice for the Giants was a Reuben burger. A thick patty on the grill, some slices of corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. Perfect. It might be worth avoiding though if you’d rather not be reminded of the failed Rueben Randle era.

The Giants have also put out a few videos with their best recipe plans. Some are more practical, like this list of healthy options from the team’s executive chef that includes easy-to-make wings and chicken tenders. And some are just videos of Rashad Jennings and Geoff Schwartz making an absurdly large plate of nachos, which personally sounds like a lot more fun.

The gear

Cornhole is the go-to tailgate activity, and for good reason. Those throws are tough to get right, and maybe your guests will cut Daniel Jones some slack once they miss a few pass attempts of their own. The official Giants cornhole set from the NFL shop is a bit pricey, but beanbags with the classic NY logo should get the job done.

The traditions

No Giants fan’s home is complete without all the superstitions and traditions that make game day unique.

It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Two-thirds of sports fans are superstitious in some way, and half of those say they have a specific jersey they wear every Sunday, according to a survey from People.

For me, it’s a replica Giants helmet I’ve had since I was young. I still remember watching Super Bowl XLII with my family and dragging that helmet out for good luck during the fourth quarter. Ten minutes later, David Tyree made the Helmet Catch. The helmet has been a staple in our household ever since.

Do you have any crazy traditions for game day? Any can’t-miss recipes? Let us know in the comments below.

Presented by Coca-Cola