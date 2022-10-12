Giants’ QB Daniel Jones getting healthier, not focused on contract

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said Wednesday that his left ankle, injured Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, is “definitely better than last week.”

The ankle did not prevent Jones from having his most productive game of the season Sunday as the Giants upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22.

Jones also said his right hand, bloodied during the game against Green Bay is a turf burn.

“It’s scratched up, but it will heal up before Sunday,” he said.

Jones is, arguably, playing the best football of his career. While his passing numbers are not stellar, he has led three game-winning drives, and his toughness and decision-making have been widely praised.

The Giants, of course, have a decision to make as to whether or not Jones — in the final year of his contract — will be their quarterback after this season,

“It’s [a contract] certainly not my focus,” Jones said. “I think we’re all focused on whatever the next opponent is and making sure we go 1-0 that week. That’s been my focus and that doesn’t change. I think that’s consistent across the locker room.”

Jones added that proving those who doubt him wrong is not something he worries about.

“I don’t think it was ever really my focus to prove to people one way or the other. My focus was to play as well as I thought I could play and put the team in a position to win,” he said. “That doesn’t change for me. Each week, you try to get better, you try to improve and play the best football you can. I think if we all do that, we’ll be in a good spot. That’s the approach we all take.”