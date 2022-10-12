Kadarius Toney again headlines list of Giants not practicing

It looks like the New York Giants could be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay again this week.

Per head coach Brian Daboll, Toney, Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and safety tony Jefferson will not practice on Wednesday.

Toney has not played since Week 2. He has only two receptions for no yards this season. Golladay has played in four games. He has two catches for 22 yards.

Flott has played in three games. Jefferson, a veteran safety, was just added to the 53-man roster last week. If Jefferson can’t play, perhaps the Giants would elevate Landon Collins from the practice squad or sign him to the 53-man roster.

Several players are expected to be limited. They are: Azeez Ojulari (calf), Leonard Williams (knee), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), Adoree’ Jackson (knee), Saquon Barkley and Tyrod Taylor.

— More on injuries later when the official injury report is available.