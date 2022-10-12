Giants vs. Ravens 2022, Week 6: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Ravens 2022, Week 6: Everything you need to know

Can the 4-1 New York Giants add to their surprising start to the 2022 NFL season by upsetting the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are +190 moneyline underdogs.

The game features Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson against former Ravens’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The Giants have already beaten the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers this season, top seeds in the 2021 NFL playoffs in their respective conferences. Can they notch another victory on Sunday against a playoff-caliber team?

Keep it right here as we give you all of the pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage you need throughout the week.

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page