Giants news, 10/12: Brian Daboll, D.J. Moore, Odell Beckham, more headlines

Brian Daboll appears to be the right coach at the right time for the Giants.

Here is at least one resounding ‘Yes’ vote.

Maybe the disgraced former GM did some things right after all.

Other Giant observations

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

How about that? Patricia Traina agrees with me. That never happens!

Odell Beckham Jr. best fits: Ranking NFL teams that should sign him

There are nine teams on this list. The Giants are NOT one of them.

4-1 New York Giants' soft schedule getting no respect from sportsbooks

The magic behind the New York Giants' 4-1 start - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

Brian Daboll turned his words into Giants action

Gillan came to the U.S. on a NATO visa with his father, and that designation never got changed to a work visa when he entered the NFL. Not Gillan’s fault – just slipped through the cracks. With help from U.S. diplomats, Gillan now has a new passport and is headed home soon. https://t.co/VrMol47fGv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

