New York Giants place DT D.J. Davidson on IR

Rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, a fifth-round pick (147th overall), has been placedon injured reserve by the New York Giants.

The Giants made that announcement Tuesday afternoon. Davidson was injured on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He has a season-ending knee injury.

In five games, Davidson played 43 defensive snaps with four tackles.

Davidson is the third 2022 Giants draft choice to go on injured reserve with a torn ACL, joining tackle Marcus McKethan (fifth round) and linebacker Darrian Beavers (sixth).

The Giants did not immediately announce a replacement for Davidson on the roster. They have two defensive linemen on their practice squad. Henry Mondeaux was elevated to the active roster and hurt his ankle vs. Chicago on Oct. 2, and rookie free agent Ryder Anderson.

If the Giants are confident that Leonard Williams, out since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 3, will play Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens this could be an avenue to get the recently signed Landon Collins from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.