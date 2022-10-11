NFL power rankings, Week 6: Giants rocket up to No. 11 in aggregated rankings

The New York Giants picked up a thrilling victory across the pond over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That helped the Giants make a huge jump in this week’s rankings from 18th to 11th on aggregate. Now comes the expectation that the Giants will be a team that will have a real playoff possibility. The Giants have the Ravens next Sunday, and a win there could finally see your New York Giants in the top 10.

This week, we have aggregated 10 power rankings across the Internet.

NFL.com (13)

The Giants aren’t the most talented team in the NFC, and they’re far from the healthiest, but they compete like hell and put themselves in the best position to win each week. We saw that again on Sunday in London, where Big Blue scored an eye-opening 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale cooked up a scheme that didn’t allow Aaron Rodgers to score chunk plays (Green Bay was shut out on offense in the second half), while the undermanned offense was once again the recipient of multiple impact playsfrom Saquon Barkley, who absolutely deserves to be in any MVP conversation through five weeks. Speaking of five weeks, that’s how long it took the Giants to match their win total from 2021.

USA Today (8)

They’re getting next to nothing from their passing game yet are somehow 4-1. For context, Jefferson has 547 yards through the air, and New York’s wide receivers have combined for 551.

Sporting News (7)

The Giants were dispatching some weak opponents early, including the Titans, Panthers and Bears. But they then they came back to smack the Packers with great second-half offense and defense. Rookie coach Brian Daboll has this team playing for real as a NFC East title contender.

ESPN (11)

Surprise, surprise. The NFC East is the best division in the NFL right now with the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants having a combined 13-2 record. That is pretty much the Giants’ only imposing obstacle on the road to the playoffs. They still have three games remaining against the Eagles and Cowboys, and two against the Commanders. If the Giants can do well within the division (they were 1-5 in 2021, and are already 0-1 this season), they could very well make the playoffs.

The Athletic (11)

The Giants’ performance in London was even more impressive than it looked on the scoreboard. They scored 27 points on just eight possessions, good for 3.4 points per drive, the seventh-best offensive performance in a game this season (No. 1 belongs to the Seahawks’ Week 4 win in Detroit).

CBS Sports (8)

They face the Ravens this week in what should be a real challenge for their defense and coordinator Wink Martindale, who was with the Ravens before going to the Giants.

YAHOO! Sports (14)

Give Brian Daboll a ton of credit. If the season ended today, would he be NFL Coach of the Year? It’s possible, because anyone can see that the Giants don’t have a lot of pieces other than Saquon Barkley. Somehow they’re getting it done. Daniel Jones is playing pretty well. The defense shut out Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense in the second half on Sunday. And 4-1 is 4-1. Sunday’s comeback win in London was a big step for the Giants, especially in terms of confidence going forward.

NBC Sports Chicago (13)

Brian Daboll is your front-runner for Coach of the Year. Simply ran circles around Matt LaFleur and Joe Barry in London.

Pro Football Talk (8)

Go ahead and say it’s not sustainable. While they sustain it.

The Ringer (16)