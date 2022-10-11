Giants news, 10/11: Praise for Brian Daboll, Robert Foster resigned, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

BBV’s Ed Valentine writes that head coach Brian Daboll is absolutely Coach of the Year after five games. No one has done more with less, or, to put a kinder way, gotten more out of what he does have than Daboll and his Giants coaching staff.

“Here is an amazing thing, though. If the Giants go 6-6 over their final 12 games, that’s a 10-win season, “ writes Valentine. “I know I have said over and over that this season is not really about winning. The way the Giants are playing, though, you have to think that’s possible.”

Monday’s Pro Football Focus grades from the Giants’ Week 5 victory over the Packers only found WR Darius Slayton (89.6) finished with the Giants’ highest offensive grade against Green Bay. Left tackle Andrew Thomas was the second-highest-graded offensive player at 75.3.

On the defensive side, the top five PFF grades were: Oshane Ximines (80.6/31 snaps); Kayvon Thibodeaux (75.0/51 snaps); Jaylon Smith (73.3/41 snaps); Dexter Lawrence (70.6/57 snaps); and Julian Love (70.5/63 snaps).

Other Giant observations

“This feels different,” opines NJ.com’s Steve Politi. “This feels real. It was a lovely story when the Giants went to Tennessee and opened their season with a victory. It was a testament to improved coaching and team leadership when they picked off a pair of bad teams, Carolina and Chicago, on their home field in the weeks that followed. It was encouraging. It was progress.” “But this? This is something else entirely. Beating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, with the best half of football that this team has played in years allows even the most cynical, beaten down fans to believe something special might be happening in East Rutherford.”

Brian Baldinger giving praise to the Giants offense

.@giants channeled the ghosts of Vincent Lombardi to design offense to earn W #4. Smart, creative, using what is on the roster and a whole lotta great teaching going on. Don’t see missed assignments and Neanderthal tactics. Power to Dabol! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/w8zZcuoqmO — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 10, 2022

Slayton, a forgotten man this season, was remembered on Sunday by the Giants’ offense. He caught six passes for 79 yards, providing a needed down-the-field option for Daniel Jones in an improbable 27-22 upset victory over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Slayton came into the game with one reception for 11 yards.

“It’s most gratifying to get the win,’’ Slayton said. “I’ve just been trying to work hard, make sure I stay ready. I knew the time would come at some point. You can’t always control when your opportunities come, you can control being ready for ’em.’’

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play.

The New York Giants signed veteran wide receiver Robert Foster, who spent the offseason with the team, to their practice squad on Monday.

A two-time national champion at Alabama, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound Foster has appeared in 30 regular-season games with seven starts for the Buffalo Bills (2018-19) and Washington Commanders (2020). He also spent time with the Dolphins and Cowboys last season but did not play in a game.

Brandon Jacobs talks about how head coach Brian Daboll has changed the culture in East Rutherford

First-year HC Brian Daboll has the New York #Giants sitting at 4-1



2x Super Bowl champion @BrandonJacobs27 joins @wingoz to discuss Big Blue's rapid culture change under Daboll #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/3OOwtNPqE7 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 9, 2022

Rodgers has thrown three Hail Mary touchdowns in his career, and while the Giants did not know how many for which he was responsible, they’d watched him enough through the years to be plenty aware of the threat.

“Man, I was glad [Ximines] got that sack, because obviously, I have seen that before,” S Xavier McKinney said. “But, we still went out there and we figured, we’re gonna end the game. The back end we were fine, but the front, they got the job done.”

Competence can be so underrated, but it’s part of the difference between the Giants under Daboll and the Broncos with Hackett.

The Giants have a running quarterback in Daniel Jones playing on a bum ankle, with perimeter weaponry so pedestrian, not even the Packers are envious. The Giants do have an excellent running back in Saquon Barkley, and they now appear competent in key leadership spots: general manager, head coach, defensive coordinator. They seem to have solid game plans each week.

Mike Kafka, OC, New York Giants

If the 4-1 Giants continue their run of success, their coaching staff will start to garner interest around the league — and Kafka is chief among that group. New York’s offense is not particularly loaded with talent, making Kafka and Brian Daboll’s performances all the more impressive. Kafka could sell himself as a product of the Andy Reid and Daboll spheres of influence.

This week’s opponent

While the watching world was certain K Justin Tucker would nail the victory kick, he did admit he still gets nervous before big boots -- not that you can tell.

"Whether I'm feeling confident, or nervous or outright afraid, that's why I always make it a point to say a brief prayer as I'm lining up the kick," Tucker said. "I want to make sure I go through my routine as efficiently as possible. This was a big team win that we needed to have, division opponent. To be able to come out on top is a great feeling."

The Ravens were able to outlast the Bengals for a win on Sunday night, but they lost safety Marcus Williams to a serious injury on the way to the 19-17 victory. Head coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that Williams dislocated his wrist and that he will miss a “significant” amount of time because of the injury.

For the second straight week, the Ravens gained 13 first downs running the ball. They again averaged over 5.0 yards per carry and were able to manufacture consistent yardage via rushing.

J.K. Dobbins gained 44 yards on eight carries and converted four first downs before ceding snaps late to Kenyan Drake. Drake had a 13-yard rush and a key first down run in the fourth quarter. The Ravens also manufactured a couple rushes for Devin Duvernay, who had 24 yards on the ground. QB Lamar Jackson, despite his lowest rushing output since Week 1, churned out a number of drive-extending runs in the second half.

But even when Lamar Jackson isn't having his best night, he's still a winner. Jackson doesn't have a 40-14 record by mistake. It's because, with the game on the line, he can simply be the best player on the field. On the Ravens' game-winning drive, Jackson connected on back-to-back passes to Mark Andrews for 15 yards, then ran three times for 26 yards, including a weaving 19-yarder through the Bengals defense.

Around the league

"Was I satisfied with the effort? We just got smashed," Tomlin said while uttering the word "smashed" for the first time in his near seven-minute press conference. "Like, what are we talking about here guys?"

Tomlin said that he is "absolutely" willing to make more personnel changes after replacing Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett (among other changes) this past week. Changes to the coaching staff are also an option.

Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to San Francisco. The nature of the injury means Mayfield is expected to miss some time, though the duration remains undetermined until results come back from more tests and additional opinions.

P.J. Walker is in line to replace Mayfield, should he prove unable to participate in Carolina's Week 6 game in Los Angeles against the reigning champion Rams.

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a broken fibula and injured the tibia in his left leg on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

"It's going to be a haul for him. This is what they refer to as a tib/fib incident. He broke his fibula and cracked that, but it's the high-ankle sprain element of it that makes it difficult. And there's a particular surgery that they do to connect and tighten down those bones," Carroll said

After the Cowboys won their fourth straight game with Rush at quarterback on Sunday, Jones again discussed the matter, while insisting that there’s no quarterback controversy.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy,” Jones said. “But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube