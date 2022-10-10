Raiders at Chiefs: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The AFC West was the highlight division entering the season and we get a Monday night matchup with plenty of star power. The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to a raucous Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders are coming off their first win of the season over the Denver Broncos, 32-23. The Raiders made one of the biggest splashes in the offseason when acquiring Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. Josh Jacobs, though, was the star in the Raiders’ first win. Jacobs came away with 175 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to help snap the Raiders’ three-game losing streak. Look to see if the Raiders will try to replicate that success on the ground to try to limit the amount of time the explosive Chiefs offense has the ball.

The Chiefs’ offense is still explosive even without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs are 3-1 on the season coming off shredding a stout Buccaneers defense for 41 points. Patrick Mahomes continues to prove why he is one of the best in the NFL, already throwing for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Chiefs have a good opportunity to keep things rolling against the league’s 22nd pass defense. This could very well be a high-scoring affair with plenty of touchdowns between both teams.

How to watch

What: Las Vegas Raiders(1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

When: Monday, Oct. 10

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Raiders), 83 (Chiefs), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Raiders), 225 (Chiefs), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Chiefs -7

Weather: Clear

Referee: Carl Cheffers