Giants news, 10/10: Barkley, Thomas, Daboll reflect on win, more headlines

The New York Giants improved to 4-1 with a stunning 27-20 upset of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as Big Blue stopped the Packers inside the 10 yard line with about a minute to go.

Coach Brian Daboll offered unsolicited praise for quarterback Daniel Jones, saying "The quarterback had an excellent game. And he’s got a few of those. Maybe his stats don’t reflect it, but he’s led the team down to wins, played good in crunch time."

RB Saquon Barkley on what is different about this team ...

“Just how tough, how competitive. It’s a dogfight, find a way to get in the fourth quarter and drown it. That’s the mindset that we have. Just keep leaning on each other and trusting each other. When they make big plays, don’t waver. Never have that mindset that the game is over. At any opportunity we know we can come back and win a game and we showed that in the (last) couple weeks. That all starts with the process. That all starts (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and (head coach Brian Daboll) Dabs and the coaches and leaders and us passing it down to the team and coming in with that standard and coming in with that — changing the whole culture. We have got to continue to do that and we have got to continue to believe in it.”

A former Packer gives the Giants defense their props after the game

But Daboll has been aggressive and trusting his new squad since a successful 2-point conversion in the opener. Dealing with a never-ending string of injuries — including to both quarterbacks — Daboll has gotten creative.

One of the most important keys to success has been Barkley. The running back has stepped up as the Giants top rusher and as a temporary quarterback in the midst of injuries. Each game has felt the same as starters and backups go down. There’s a clear change of culture happening in the Meadowlands and the Giants locker room is buying in.

While Barkley was out, fellow running back Gary Brightwell stepped up and tied the game with his first career touchdown on a two-yard run with 10:08 left.

Meanwhile, Darius Slayton also stepped up on Sunday with Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, and Wan'Dale Robinson all ruled out due to injuries. Slayton led the team with six catches for 79 yards, including a 26-yarder. Slayton had just one catch this season entering Sunday after leading the team in receiving yards his first two years in the league.

TE Daniel Bellinger gets his first rushing touchdown of his career

Sunday’s London game was played on an artificial surface that created some concerns, but that nevertheless passed inspection. The concern centered on seams in the field, and (as one source put it) deep dips near those seams. The NFL Players Association confirmed the concern, but noted that the field was approved by the joint NFL-NFLPA process.

The Giants of the recent past, of the previous three head coaches, all of whom were fired after two seasons, would have hung their heads, allowing Rodgers and the Packers to hang a number and a blowout on them, and given the circumstances, no one would've been surprised. In fact, very few in the sellout crowd of 61,024 expected differently.

"This isn't the same team, we're not those Giants," said left tackle and co-captain Andrew Thomas. "What you saw out there [Sunday], that's who we are now."

The goal line stand that finished the game

Nigerian OT Roy Mbaeteka grew up playing basketball, and when he was scouted for his athletic ability by former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora, the only thing he knew about American football was the name 'Tom Brady'.

And finally, DL Dexter Lawrence on is time in London

Two years ago, Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a broken ankle only two days after signing a contract extension. On Sunday, he’ll play for only the second time since then.

Stanley will played against the Bengals Sunday night. It was his first appearance of the year. His only other game action since suffering the injury on November 1, 2020 came in Week One of the 2021 season.

An update on who’s doing hot and who’s not including QB Lamar Jackson, WR Devin Duvernay, DL Odafe Oweh and DB Patrick Queen.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers said, as the Packers take on the New York Jets. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

The Miami Dolphins are now down another quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. The Dolphins say he suffered an elbow injury, and he was also being evaluated for a head injury and that is why he was downgraded from questionable to out.

Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday and underwent a procedure where he had an injection in his throwing shoulder, receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection, which will look to relieve discomfort in Wilson's throwing shoulder. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, which is an injury more commonly seen in baseball players, and one that typically is not treated with an injection.

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that while "the step-by-step process outlined in the concussion protocol was followed, the outcome in this case was not what was intended" during Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during the Dolphins' game against the Bills on Sept. 25.

In response to the investigation, the league's concussion protocol has been modified. The NFL and the NFLPA announced that the specific change to the protocol is that the diagnosis of "ataxia" has been added to the mandatory "no-go" symptoms that determine whether or not a player re-enters a game.

