Giants’ OL Nick Gates might return to practice next week, per report

The door could be opening for Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific injury to his left leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season, to play for the New York Giants at some point this season.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Giants plan to activate Gates from the Physically Unable to Perform list next week.

If that happens, Gates would not automatically be on the 53-man roster and eligible to play. The Giants would have a 21-day window from whenever Gates is removed from PUP to decide whether to add him to the roster or leave him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Gates suffered his injury against the Washington Football Team on Sept. 16, 2021 — barely more than a year ago.

Duggan wrote a fantastic piece in May about Gates’ journey back from thinking at one time that he might lose his leg, a journey that included seven surgeries.

Gates, 26, was a Giants’ team captain last season after starting all 16 games at center in 2020.