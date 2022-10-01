Giants news, 10/1: Giants’ fans remain confident, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Confidence still running high

Despite Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, confidence of New York Giants fans in the direction of the team is still at a high point.

In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, 92 percent of voters expressed confidence. Last week, when the Giants were 2-0, 97 percent of fans had expressed confidence. A five-point drop is relatively insignificant.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.]

Aaron Robinson expects to play Sunday

Starting cornerback Aaron Robinson believes he will be “ready to go” Sunday against the Chicago Bears after missing two games due to an emergency appendectomy.

Robinson said he began experiencing stomach pain after the Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, and finally reported it on Tuesday night. He had surgery Wednesday morning.

He said he initially “wasn’t going for it” when they told him he needed his appendix removed.

“I wasn’t trying to go for it,” Robinson said. “At first, I’m asking a million questions. I had to do some research myself, but it could’ve been more serious than what it was. So, I went along with the plan.”

Daboll emotional about Tua

The ugly injury suffered by Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday hight had Giants’ coach Brian Daboll emotional on Friday. Daboll was Tagovailoa’s offensive coordinator for one season at Alabama.

“He means a lot to me. Special kid, great family and it was tough,” Daboll said. “I don’t really think about them as players. I know I’m a coach, but I try to think about them, they’re not too far off from my kids. Anytime a guy gets hurt, I saw it and just prayers for him, his family and the people around him.”

More headlines

N.J. weather: Giants, Eagles face Hurricane Ian remnants on Sunday | Latest forecasts - nj.com

Bring your rain gear if you’re headed to MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Giants’ Kadarius Toney misses Sterling Shepard, wishes he could get on the field to help replace him - nj.com

“It really sucked what happened to Shep,” the Giants’ second-year receiver said after missing practice again with a hamstring issue that has bothered him since training camp and kept him out of Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Toney, of course, was talking about Sterling Shepard. The most tenured member of the Giants’ roster saw his season come to an end Monday when he suffered a torn ACL on the team’s final offensive series. “It ain’t the same without Shep,” Toney said. “But we’re doing what we can to stay consistent. It was really difficult seeing him go down, but we have to have that hard-hat mentality.”

Giants’ Daniel Jones deserves better than current QB rankings - nj.com

New York Giants' Daniel Jones is ranked among the bottom third quarterbacks in several different formulas used to measure the play of NFL signal callers. He probably deserves better.

Eli Manning is living his best life.

Casually playing football in Yankee stadium with a YouTuber



Eli's Extras: https://t.co/Yce6zN6qBn pic.twitter.com/pqp8qRzqnc — New York Giants (@Giants) September 30, 2022

