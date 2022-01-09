Giants vs. Football Team game day, Week 18: Live updates

The 4-12 New York Giants conclude their fifth straight playoff-less, double-digit loss season on Sunday with a 1 p.m. game at MetLife Stadium against the 6-10 Washington Football Team.

The game is only a small part of what could be a meaningful day for the Giants.

There are widely-held expectations that at some point Sunday or Monday the Giants will announce that Dave Gettleman will not return for a fifth season as GM, either via retirement or firing.

The fate of head coach Joe Judge is also up in the air. Will he get a third season? The answer to that seemed like an obvious “yes” a couple of months ago. Now, after six losses in seven games — some in embarrassing fashion — and a pair of head-shaking press conference performances there is some uncertainty about Judge’s fitness to continue.

At the beginning of the season, co-owner John Mara expressed the belief that Judge was the “right guy” to lead the team. As this season ends, though, executives around the league told Tyler Dunnne for his subscriber only site GoLongTD.com, that Judge was “ ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘overmatched’ and someone who should’ve never been hired in the first place.”

Shortly, we will know what Giants ownership believes.

The game itself has no bearing on the standings. The biggest intrigue is because of Washington coach Ron Rivera’s pointed reaction to Judge saying that “This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines ... This ain’t some clown show organization.”

Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen of Washington had a sideline scuffle in a Week 15 game.

“To be upfront about it, it disappoints me because for somebody to make a comment like that and not really know the circumstances of the situation we’ve gone through,” Rivera said. “I mean for goodness sake you know if you pay attention to what’s happening you would have found out that we had just had one of our most popular players [Deshazor Everett], a guy that’s very popular amongst his teammates, was in a terrible car accident where his longtime girlfriend is killed. We had another player [Montez Sweat] who lost his brother to murder and then we had another player who lost another brother. “There’s reasons why things happen, and to take a shot at people when people are going through what they’re going through, that’s not right. If you don’t know and understand other people’s teams, talk about yourself, talk about your own team. That’s what’s fair.”

The Giants will have third-stringer Jake Fromm at quarterback. They are 6.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game. Keep it here for all of the post-game news and analysis, as well, including anything that breaks regarding Gettleman and Judge.

Follow @bigblueview on Twitter the Twitter stream below for in-game updates.

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (L) — Bucs 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (W) — Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13 (L) — Dolphins 20 Giants 9

Week 14 (L) — Chargers 37, Giants 21

Week 15 (L) — Cowboys 21, Giants 6

Week 16 (L) — Eagles 34, Giants 10

Week 17 (L) — Bears 29, Giants 3

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)