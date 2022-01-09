Giants news, 1/9: Joe Judge’s future, free agents, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! By the end of the, we might have news on the futures of GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge. For now, here are some other Giants-related headlines.

Giants owner John Mara has continued to vouch for head coach Joe Judge, but each week has brought another self-made controversy, and fan and media sentiment is largely against keeping Judge on for a third season. Furthermore, sources said minority owner Steve Tisch has long been in support of a thorough review of the entire organization, including the head coach, and has been open to making changes beyond just the general manager position, where sources have maintained for weeks that Dave Gettleman will not return.

Kenny Golladay While nothing has seemingly gone the way of the Giants so far this season, one of their moves in the offseason has particularly made matters worse. The Giants and Golladay reached an agreement this offseason for a 4-year, $72M contract with $28M guaranteed at signing and $40M of total guarantees. Coming off a major injury in 2020, Golladay has played in the majority of games (13), but has been extremely ineffective. He only has 14 more receptions than in 2020 despite playing in 8 more games. He has only had one game with over 100 receiving yards or 5+ receptions. While the QB play has been tumultuous in NY, Golladay has been unable to separate, made evident by his NFL-low 1.7 yards of average separation and the league’s 3rd worst catch rate. To be fair, fellow Giant Darius Slayton has the league’s worst catch rate. Golladay made his money in contested catch situations thus far in his career, and has seen his worst contested catch rate (on catchable targets) of his career, down over 30% from 2020. The investment in Golladay has not paid off for the Giants so far, and they are paying him the 6th-most average annual value of any player at his position.

