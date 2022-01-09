Giants vs. Washington 2021, Week 18: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-12 New York Giants welcome the 6-10 Washington Football Team to MetLife Stadium on Sunday in the regular season finale for both teams. Neither will make the playoffs and both NFC East squads again face big decisions this offseason.
With starter Daniel Jones (neck) and backup Mike Glennon (wrist) out for the season, second-year pro Jake Fromm will get his second start.
The Georgia product earned his first start a few weeks ago against the playoff-bound Eagles. Unfortunately, he went 6 of 17 for 25 yards before being replaced by Glennon in a 34-10 loss.
On the injury front, receiver Kadarius Toney will not play in Sunday’s season final due to a shoulder injury. John Ross (knee) is also out while receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), offensive guard Will Hernandez (ankle) and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (knee) are all questionable.
What you need to know
What: Washington Football Team at New York Giants
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale (field reporter)
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk
Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks
Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke
SIRIUS: 132 (Was.), 85 (NYG) | XM: 386 (Was.), 231 (NYG) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 823 (NYG)
Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)
Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)
Odds: Washington -6.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Weather: 34f Possible Light Rain
Referee: Adrian Hill
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13
Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29
Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21
Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10
Week 12 — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13— (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9
Week 14— (L) Chargers 37, Giants 21
Week 15— (L) Cowboys 21, Giants 6
Week 16 — (L) Eagles 34, Giants 10
Week 17 — (L) Bears 29, Giants 3
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
