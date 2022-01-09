Giants vs. Washington 2021, Week 18: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-12 New York Giants welcome the 6-10 Washington Football Team to MetLife Stadium on Sunday in the regular season finale for both teams. Neither will make the playoffs and both NFC East squads again face big decisions this offseason.

With starter Daniel Jones (neck) and backup Mike Glennon (wrist) out for the season, second-year pro Jake Fromm will get his second start.

The Georgia product earned his first start a few weeks ago against the playoff-bound Eagles. Unfortunately, he went 6 of 17 for 25 yards before being replaced by Glennon in a 34-10 loss.

On the injury front, receiver Kadarius Toney will not play in Sunday’s season final due to a shoulder injury. John Ross (knee) is also out while receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), offensive guard Will Hernandez (ankle) and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (knee) are all questionable.

What you need to know

What: Washington Football Team at New York Giants

When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale (field reporter)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks

Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke

SIRIUS: 132 (Was.), 85 (NYG) | XM: 386 (Was.), 231 (NYG) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 823 (NYG)

Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Washington -6.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 34f Possible Light Rain

Referee: Adrian Hill

