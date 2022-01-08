Giants roster moves: David Sills signed to 53-man roster

The New York Giants on Saturday made a series of roster moves in advance of Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Redskins.

Signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster was wide receiver David Sills, who has played in three games this season as a COVID-19 replacement or practice squad elevation. Sills has two receptions for 17 yards. He played 40 snaps last week against the Chicago Bears.

Activated from the practice squad were wide receiver Alex Bachman and quarterback Brian Lewerke. With Daniel Jones on IR and Mike Glennon not available due to a wrist injury, Lewerke and Jake Fromm will be the Giants’ quarterbacks.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson was signed to the practice squad, almost certainly with an eye toward a reserve/futures contract for next season.

Notably not signed or elevated for Sunday’s game was wide receiver/kick returner Pharoh Cooper. Cooper’s miscue last Sunday, letting a kickoff fall at the 3-yard line, ended up costing the Giants 5 points (a safety and a field goal) right before halftime.

Cooper played in eight games for the Giants this season. He caught four passes for 33 yards. As a kickoff returner, Cooper averaged just 17.3 yards on 12 returns. As a punt returner, he averaged 8.2 yards on 11 returns.