Giants news, 1/7: Patrick Graham not focused on HC opportunities, more

Retaining Patrick Graham key to Giants’ rebuild
Graham says he’ll consider head coaching opportunities but says his focus is on Washington.
Joe Judge to start Giants season 3 planning Monday
New York Giants Seven-Round Mock Draft
OL Ikem Ekwonu and S Kyle Hamilton.
Fan’s lawsuit demands the Giants, Jets return to NYC from New Jersey
While not the most fun task, we've completed a manual review of 2930 penalties this year to ensure there are no code errors calculating our Impact of Penalty stat. This allows us to post season-wide penalty analysis— acCOUNTable refs (@AcCOUNTableRefs) December 29, 2021
Let’s start with the year's most impactful penalties#NFLStats pic.twitter.com/UaRqow0qMJ
Dexter Lawrence’s offsides in Week 2 was the second most impactful penalty of the year and many believe it was the wrong call.
In case you missed it
- Saquon Barkley echoes Joe Judge: “This place is going in the right direction”
- “Building on swamp ground:” ST coach Thomas McGaughey says it’s “harder to build” in New York
- Giants vs. Washington, injury news: Kadarius Toney misses practice again
- Giants vs. Washington Football Team predictions: No faith in the Giants
