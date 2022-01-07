Giants news, 1/7: Patrick Graham not focused on HC opportunities, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Retaining Patrick Graham key to Giants’ rebuild

Graham says he’ll consider head coaching opportunities but says his focus is on Washington.

Joe Judge to start Giants season 3 planning Monday

New York Giants Seven-Round Mock Draft

OL Ikem Ekwonu and S Kyle Hamilton.

Fan’s lawsuit demands the Giants, Jets return to NYC from New Jersey

While not the most fun task, we've completed a manual review of 2930 penalties this year to ensure there are no code errors calculating our Impact of Penalty stat. This allows us to post season-wide penalty analysis



Let’s start with the year's most impactful penalties#NFLStats pic.twitter.com/UaRqow0qMJ — acCOUNTable refs (@AcCOUNTableRefs) December 29, 2021

Dexter Lawrence’s offsides in Week 2 was the second most impactful penalty of the year and many believe it was the wrong call.

