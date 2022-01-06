Giants vs. Washington Football Team 2021, Week 18: Everything you need to know

The 4-12 New York Giants will host the 6-10 Washington Football Team in Sunday’s season finale at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Giants enter the game having lost five straight and six of seven. They will be playing third-string quarterback Jake Fromm, with both Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon unavailable due to injuries. Despite Washington having lost its last four games, the Giants will be embarrassing 7-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday likely marks the end of Dave Gettleman’s four-year tenure as Giants general manager. There is a chance it will mark the end of Joe Judge’s two-year tenure as head coach, although indications have been that the Giants seem likely to give Judge a third season.

Judge said this week he is expecting “effort from the opening kickoff to the final whistle from our team.”

Will he get it? Follow our easy-to-read StoryStream for all of the pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage you will need. Also, stay tuned for updates on news regarding Gettleman or Judge.