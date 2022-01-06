Giants vs. Washington Football Team predictions: No faith in the Giants

Can the New York Giants end the 2021-2022 season with a victory over the Washington Football Team? Your Big Blue View contributors don’t think so. Let’s look at this weeks staff picks.

Chris Pflum

“This game is going to be pug fuggly, no two ways about it. I fully expect the Giants to play like the forward pass was never legalized, and it’ll be interesting to see how that fares against a better run defense than they faced last week. Maybe the most best match-up will be the rematch between Terry McLaurin and James Bradberry.”

Joseph Czikk

“With no quarterback other than Jake Fromm left, I can’t reasonably pick the Giants to win here. Washington is no juggernaut, particularly with the inconsistency of Taylor Heinicke, but at this point in the season they’re a better team than New York. The Football Team has also had a surprisingly good run game all year (13th in the NFL) behind Antonio Gibson, who is 109 rush yards away from a 1,000-yard season. As for New York, if Joe Judge says what’s happening is actually happening, we’re going to see the Giants fight and claw their way to the last whistle, particularly on defense. On offense though, oh man. I think it’s going to be another long day.”

Jeremy Portnoy

“Washington is not very a good football team, but the Giants didn’t let opponent quality stop them from embarrassing themselves in a 26-point loss against the Bears last week. With almost every Giant of note dealing with some sort of injury or COVID-19, it’s unlikely this season ends with anything resembling optimism. There’s a decent chance Jake Fromm throws more interceptions than the Giants score points. New York is about to finish with 13 losses for just the second time in franchise history. Save the beer and wings for when Dave Gettleman gets fired.”

Emily Iannaconi

“After last week’s performance, it is difficult to imagine the Giants managing to defeat any team, even the 6-10 Washington Football Team. Jake Fromm is expected to get the start and, though he can’t play much worse than Mike Glennon did last week, he likely does not have what it takes to defeat Ron Rivera’s team. Taylor Heinicke will likely see the offense out on a high note and the depleted Washington defense will still pose a challenge for a Giants offense that is one of the worst in the NFL.”

Valentine’s View

“I want to pick the Giants. I really do. The Fightin’ Joe Judge’s, though, have been the NFL’s worst team for more than a month. They weren’t competitive against a bad Chicago team. The Giants might win, but I certainly wouldn’t bet money on it.”