Giants news, 1/6: NFL execs continue to knock Joe Judge, more

Pat Shurmur on Joe Judge's comments that he was told of Shurmur’s 2019 Giants that "everybody quit,” and “everybody tapped” and “stopped showing up to captain’s meetings.”



"I obviously – that’s not an accurate assessment. But beyond that, I have no comment.”#Broncos — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) January 5, 2022

Joe Banner on the Eagles’ season, their QB, their coach, and the Giants’ mess

The former Eagles GM says Joe Judge doesn’t deserve a third year and there’s “no evidence” that he managed his staff well.

Cross: Joe Judge’s handling of Giants’ pressers ‘very weird’

Former TE Howard Cross:

“Joe should get another shot, but you can’t go off making crazy speeches at the end of games, saying guys aren’t quitting when you’re not playing well... It’s very weird, when you think about it. For years, you’ve heard that talking to the press is a bad thing, because the more you say, the more trouble you can get in. So, say little. They may not like you, appreciate you. They’ll make fun of you. But the less you say, the less trouble you’ll get in.”

The 10 Most Embarrassing Jets and Giants Moments of the Past Five Years

Giants D-lineman Leonard Williams Named 21st Annual “Good Guy”

10 Giants predictions for 2022

NFL’s Sterling Shepard Files For Divorce From Chanel Iman

In case you missed it

