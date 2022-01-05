Giants vs. Washington, injury news: You’ll need a scorecard to recognize these Giants

If you’re attending the New York Giants game Sunday against the Washington Football Team, I would suggest buying a program. Watching on TV? Go to the team’s website before kickoff and print out a roster. The Giants have a lengthy injury list and there is no telling who will be on the field for the season finale.

What does head coach Joe Judge expect from his beaten-up, bedraggled 4-12 team in its final game of the year?

“The same thing I would expect from the first game, the absolute same thing I’d expect. We tell the guys all the time, ‘Come in, be locked in. We’re playing for each other as a team,’ “ Judge said. “I expect to see them in the meetings fully prepared. Done a good job this morning of that. Expect to see them in the practices going out there and practicing with intensity, energy and urgency working on fundamentals, making sure we correct any mistakes as we go through the week from the film study and the next day corrections. And I expect to see the effort from the opening kickoff to the final whistle from our team. That’s how we play around here.”

Giants Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee)

QB Mike Glennon (wrist)

DL Austin Johnson (foot)

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

DL Dexter Lawrence (not injury related – personal/COVID ramp up)

WR John Ross (knee)

LB Elerson Smith (neck)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OL Korey Cunningham (COVID ramp up)

OL Will Hernandez (ankle)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

DL Danny Shelton (COVID ramp up)

WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/COVID ramp up

OL Andrew Thomas (shoulder)

WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder)