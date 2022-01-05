Giants news, 1/5: Kyle Rudolph lauds Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Kyle Rudolph: Daniel Jones is best QB I’ve played with

“Absolutely, I’ve said that since day one,” Rudolph said. “He’s certainly the most talented guy that I’ve ever played with, and I’ve certainly played with a lot. Jake Fromm was my 14th over the 11 years that I’ve been in the league. I’ve certainly had my fair share of starting quarterbacks in this league and I’ve seen a lot in this league. I look back to guys like a healthy Sam Bradford who is one of the best that I’ve ever played with. The ability he had to put the ball in places, and DJ has that, but he also has the athleticism piece to where he can make things happen.”

Jets or Giants: Which New York Franchise Has Brighter Future?

Manningcast: Snoop Dogg ditched Patriots party after Giants upset

Joe Judge? He’s not the guy, either

Mike Glennon has been dismal as an NFL starting quarterback

Glennon has earned nearly $32 million with a 6-24 record.

Rex Ryan is not a fan of Giants head coach Joe Judge. pic.twitter.com/cZcSZ5C4ta — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) January 3, 2022

