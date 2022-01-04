Giants’ roster moves: Isaiah Wilson, Chris Myarick waived

The Isaiah Wilson era with the New York Giants is over before it ever actually really began. The controversial offensive lineman, a 2020 first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans who flamed out spectacularly there, was terminated from the practice squad on Tuesday.

The Giants also waived tight end Chris Myarick.

Wilson was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 30. He was on the active roster Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles as a COVID-19 replacement, but did not play.

Offensive line coach Rob Sale recently seemed to confirm that Wilson’s time with the Giants was not going well. This is how he responded when asked what the Giants needed to see for him to get on the field.

“Be dependable. Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable We have to get better. Every day we’re pouring into him to get better. Every day is a new day.”

The Giants, with a serious shortage of offensive linemen due to both injuries and COVID-19, did not elevate Wilson for last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Wilson was drafted in the first round by the Tennessee Titans a year ago. He played in just one game for four snaps and had a lengthy series of issues both on and off the field.

The Titans traded Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in March, and Miami released him just three days later. He was out of football until the Giants gave him an opportunity.

Myarick played in eight games this season. He had three receptions, including the game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, for 17 yards.

Tryouts

The Giants also reportedly tried out three players on Tuesday — punter Cody Grace, offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard and defensive end Anthony Lanier.

Grace, out of Arkansas State, punted for the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL during the 2021 season. He averaged 45.6 yards on 78 punts.

Hubbard, a rookie out of Northwestern St. (La.) is an undrafted rookie who originally signed with the Miami Dolphins and spent some time on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lanier is a 28-year-old who played in 15 games total for Washington during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL during the 2021 season.