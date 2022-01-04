New York Giants 2022 schedule: Home, road opponents for next year

With the New York Giants set to finish last in the NFC East, the team’s 2022 opponents are nearly finalized.

Here’s who the Giants will play next year:

Home

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns OR Baltimore Ravens (pending Week 18 results)

Away

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks

The Giants will play every team in the NFC North and AFC South next year, including a road game at Green Bay. The Giants have not played at Lambeau Field since the 2016 playoffs. Those divisions also feature matchups with two of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks: Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Chicago’s Justin Fields.

Four of New York’s opponents have already clinched postseason berths, including the Cowboys and Eagles. The Colts will also reach the playoffs assuming they defeat the Jaguars in Week 18.

The Giants conclude the 2021 season this Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Washington Football Team.