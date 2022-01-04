Giants news, 1/4: NFL media reacts to Joe Judge’s 11-minute rant, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Russell Wilson offseason destinations, why the Bengals surprised, free agent WR busts and more: Mike Sando’s Pick Six

“To me, it is actually kind of sad,” a veteran coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “[Joe Judge] wants to be a tough guy, yell at the officials, be a mini-Bill Belichick, and then he starts to crumble under the weight of the New York media. His diatribe sends a message to his team and everyone else that he is starting to feel the pressure.”

Postgame Pompei: Giants do what Matt Nagy never could — make the Bears look like the Chiefs

Joe Judge’s soliloquy can be both right and wrong

Joe Judge’s Giants rant falls on deaf ears

Hopelessness around Giants doesn’t help Joe Judge’s case

What Joe Judge’s Passionate Defense of Giants Program Was Missing

But you know what? Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells once said there are no medals for trying, a lesson that Judge, a Giants history aficionado, might want to revisit since teams don’t get extra credit they can bank toward wins or placement in the standings.

The question facing the four playmakers tasked with carrying Giants offense

NFL teams set to lose the most, least value to 2022 NFL free agency

New York is one of four teams with negative wins above replacement from its pending free agents.

Peter King’s Football Morning In America, Week 17

[Dan Reeves] deserves a bust in Canton. He should be enshrined for Contributions to Pro Football. A man who was the biggest offensive weapon on the first great Dallas team, who threw a touchdown pass in the Ice Bowl, who was a gritty piece of the Cowboys at the birth of America’s team, who was a key offensive assistant on seven Dallas teams in the seventies, who coached the Broncos to three AFC titles in four seasons, who won Coach of the Year with three different franchises, who won more games than all but eight coaches in NFL history.

James Bradberry proud of Giants defense’s fight vs. Chicago

