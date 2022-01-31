Giants expected to retain Patrick Graham, per reports

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to retain Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator if he isn’t hired by the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Giants are planning to retain respected defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for Brian Daboll’s new staff, sources say, if Graham does not secure a head coaching job. He interviewed for the #Vikings HC job and is still in the mix. If not MIN, NYG keeps a high-quality coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

This was always the easiest answer when it comes to the defensive side of the ball for the Giants.

While the Giants’ defensive performance in the final two minutes of the first half was a definite black eye, Graham’s unit performed about as well as could be expected overall. Indeed, they largely played well enough for the team to win games had the offense carried its own weight.

Graham has roots in the Bill Belichick coaching tree, as does new Head Coach Brian Daboll. Likewise, Graham’s defensive scheme is similar to the one run by Alabama, where Daboll was the offensive coordinator in 2017. The two men are likely familiar with each other personally and philosophically, which should make this a relatively easy fit.

Of course, New York can’t stop Graham from accepting an offer to be the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach. As Rapoport notes, Graham interviewed for the position, and he has reportedly built a good relationship with new Vikings’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.