Giants news, 1/31: Giants will introduce new coach Brian Daboll on Monday

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Daboll introduction

The Giants will hold their introductory press conference for new head coach Brian Daboll on Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

The introductory press conference will be live streamed on Giants.com, Giants mobile app, GiantsTV app, and the Giants YouTube channel.

More headlines

How Giants’ Brian Daboll went from ‘human missile’ to the coach who must finally launch Daniel Jones - nj.com

Why Brian Daboll's ceiling for success as Giants' head coach ultimately depends on QB Daniel Jones' development

Grading NFL head-coach hires in 2022 - Josh McDaniels to Raiders, Brian Daboll to Giants, Matt Eberflus to Bears, more

Grades for New York hiring Daboll Graziano: B-. I've been trying to be consistent and take some points off when guys are hired who haven't done the job before, because we really don't know how he's going to do until he does it. But I did give Daboll a little bump over the first two guys who were hired this cycle (Hackett and Eberflus) because of how important Jones is to the Giants' future. Daboll has also worked for both Bill Belichick and Nick Saban -- though the last Giants head coach did as well. Fowler: A-. It's smart of the Giants to follow the Buffalo model. It's working. And based on the GM who was hired, Daboll was the wisest choice. The fit is there. Now let's see what Daboll can really do. That he has coached virtually every position on the field over the past two decades should help his transition, and he has been a viable head-coaching candidate for a few years now. It's his time.

Giants know only time will tell if Brian Daboll was right call

Brian Daboll has what it takes to make it with Giants: ex-coach

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.