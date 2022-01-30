Giants news, 1/29: Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen, Eli Manning, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Joe Schoen opens up about Giants ambitions, scouting Josh Allen

Joe Schoen's Giants overhaul is coming

Eric Mangini: Inside The Journey Of Being An NFL Head Coach

‘The most physically grueling game I’ve ever played in’: Remembering the Giants’ 2011 NFC title game win over the 49ers – The Athletic

What Brian Daboll's Giants coaching staff might look like

In hiring Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, Giants rightfully stepped outside of their comfort zone

Stefon Diggs knows Brian Daboll will succeed with Giants

Giants fans are excited for the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll hirings, but they probably don't get the jobs without Josh Allen's success.



So let's donate $17 to the Oishei Children's Hospital that Josh supports as a thank you to him and #BillsMafia.https://t.co/890AZuSzqB — Clem (@TheClemReport) January 29, 2022

