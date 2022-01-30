How to watch, bet on, stream, listen to Sunday’s NFL games

After a very exciting round of divisional games, there are now just two more contests until Super Bowl LVI. Here is a look at the schedule, how to watch, bet, stream the action and more.

Use this as your discussion thread for both of Sunday’s games.

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: CBS, Paramount+

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with sideline reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely

Radio: WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7) | Chiefs Radio Network WDAF (106.5 FM)

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app | NFL app | Paramount+

Odds: Chiefs -7, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 46f Partly Cloudy

Referee: Bill Vinovich

In the Chiefs’ last 12 games (including the playoffs), Kansas City has lost just one game - against the Bengals in Week 17 of the regular season. In that meeting, the Bengals won by kicking a field goal at the end of regulation to secure the AFC North title. Cincinnati came all the way back from a 14-point deficit and held the Chiefs to just three second-half points to win the game.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hosting their fourth straight AFC Championship game and are trying to become the fourth team in NFL history to reach three straight Super Bowls. They lost Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Radio: KNBR 680 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM | ESPN LA 710-AM

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app | NFL app

Odds: Rams -3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 73 degrees, Sunny

Referee: Ron Torbert

Though the Rams came out on top with a first place finish in the NFC West, the 49ers have won six straight games against their division rivals. In the most recent meeting between the two teams, the 49ers overcame a 17-point deficit to win their final regular season game and secure a playoff berth. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has six victories in his starts against the Rams and Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will try to lead the 49ers past Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on Sunday evening.