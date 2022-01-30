Playoff picks: Bengals at Chiefs, 49ers at Rams

Who will reach the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in California?

In the AFC, will the Kansas City Chiefs get back to the big game for the third straight year? The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019, beating the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Could Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the up-and-coming Cincinnati Bengals knock the Chiefs off their perch atop the AFC?

That game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams will be hosting the 49ers. LA will be bidding to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Could New York Giants fans have to watch Odell Beckham Jr. play in the Super Bowl?

On the flip side, could the 49ers actually reach a second Super Bowl in four seasons with Jimmy Garappolo at quarterback?

That game begins at 6:40 p.m. on FOX.

Big Blue View staff picks for both games are below.