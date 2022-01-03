Browns at Steelers: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The 7-8 Cleveland Browns are set to visit the 7-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup on Monday night.

The Browns have already been eliminated from the playoffs and the Steelers are ranked No. 9 in the AFC playoff standings behind the Las Vegas Raiders who are 9-7. The Browns have been hit by COVID-19 concerns as well as injuries. They have lost their last two games and are 2-4 in their previous six games.

The Steelers, who are also teetering around .500, have performed similarly of late with a 2-4 record in their previous six games. Pittsburgh stunned the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 and then fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

What you need to know

What: Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

When: Monday, Jan. 3

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM | 50 ESPN CLEVELAND, 98.5 WNCX

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Steelers -2.5

Weather: 27 degrees, Cloudy

Referee: Brad Allen

