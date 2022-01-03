Joe Judge talking to “whoever’s listening” in 11-minute rant

Was Joe Judge speaking to New York Giants ownership during his 11-minute, 2,700-word rant on Sunday night? The fan base? The media? The locker room? Judge said Monday it was for “whoever’s listening.”

“I was asked a specific question about what the fans are asking and I responded to it. People ask me a direct question, I give direct answers,” Judge said. “Whoever’s listening is going to get a dose of the truth and I was honestly answering to the question to the fans – that’s what the question was asked for – but, obviously, the response can apply to a number of different areas.”

Judge said he had no regrets about anything he said during that 11-minute monologue.

Judge was also asked directly if he would conclude simply from watching the film that the Giants are a well-coached team.

“I would,” Judge said after a lengthy pause. “There are obviously some things we have to do better and I’m not going to sit here and hide behind anything, I’m not going to sit here and say that we’re perfect in anything. There are a lot of things that I – now am I going to go through a diagnosis or an analysis of our team and every unit and every situation? No, I’m not going to do that and I say that very openly in a lot of ways. I’m not going to go ahead and throw players under the bus or try to isolate coaches and look for a scapegoat. That’s not my style, that’s not what I’m going to do. But I’ve seen a lot of improvement from our players in a lot of different ways.”

Judge dodged when asked if all of that meant simply that the 4-12 Giants need better players.

“I’m not going to make any statements right now that’s going to put any one of my players under the bus,” Judge said. “I think you understand how I’m answering that question based on how it was phrased. I appreciate the job you have to do and the things you have to look for, but I’m going to tell you right now, if you’re looking for someone to go ahead and find a scapegoat and point a finger at someone, I’m not the guy who’s going to be the one to give you that answer you’re looking for, but I appreciate the question.”