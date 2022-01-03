Mike Glennon injury: Giants’ QB to have wrist surgery, miss season finale

The New York Giants will be down to Jake Fromm and Brian Lewerke at quarterback in Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Football Team. Head coach Joe Judge said Monday that Mike Glennon, who has started four of the five games since Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury, will have wrist surgery and miss the game.

Judge said that Glennon injured his left, non-throwing, wrist.

In Sunday’s 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears, Glennon completed just 4 of 11 passes for 24 yards. He was sacked four times, fumbled four times, was intercepted twice and had a passer rating of only 5.3.

Glennon finishes the season 90 of 167 (53.9 percent completion rate) in six games. He has just four touchdown passes while throwing 10 interceptions. His passer rating is 49.7.

Fromm started Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed only 6 of 17 passes for 25 yards and was replaced by Glennon in the third quarter.

Brian Lewerke, who has spent the season on the practice squad, will be the second quarterback.