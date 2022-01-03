 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants vs. Washington Football Teams odds: Giants open as 6.5-point underdogs

Washington has lost four straight, will be on the road in Week 18, and is still a heavy favorite to defeat the Giants

The New York Giants are 6.5-point underdogs in Sunday’s season final at MetLife Stadium against the Washington Football Team, per opening odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants are 4-12. They have lost five straight games, all by double-digit margins. They have been outscored during that stretch, 141-49. They have lost six of seven and scored 72 points in that stretch, a ridiculous 10.3 per game.

Between injuries and COVID-19 illnesses, the did not even really field an NFL roster in a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Washington is 6-10 and has lost four straight games, yet they are a heavy betting favorite heading into Sunday’s game on the road. That says more about the state of the Giants than the Football Team.

Having defeated the Giants, 30-29, in Week 2, Washington will be looking for a season sweep of New York.

