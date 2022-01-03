5 plays that stood out in Giants’ loss to Chicago

The New York Giants were embarrassed for the fifth game in a row on Sunday, losing to the Chicago Bears, 29-3. It’s the fifth straight double-digit loss from the Giants, who may currently have the worst offense in the last 10 years.

The offense’s ineptitude was on full display in the game’s first snap, where quarterback Mike Glennon was blindsided by a blitz that caused a fumble leading to David Montgomery’s first touchdown of the game.

New York gained only 151 yards with a total of -10 passing yards. Glennon threw for 24 yards, and he was sacked four times for a loss of 34 yards - that’s impressively bad. The Giants rushed for a total of 161 yards in the game.

Saquon Barkley went over 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, which should tell you everything you need to know about the 2021 Giants. He had 21 carries for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

The Giants have officially hit rock bottom (hopefully). The product is unwatchable, embarrassing, and one has to wonder what’s on John Mara’s mind. From terrible offense to miscues on special teams, to 11-minute rants at the post-game presser - the 2021 season, unfortunately, bled into 2022. Anyway...here are five plays, or sequence of plays that impacted this terrible Week 17 performance by the Giants.

Play 1: That was quick

I’m not sure why Freddie Kitchens thought it was a good idea lining Mike Glennon (2) up in an EMPTY formation with a five-man protection package to open the game. After the game, Joe Judge stated the game plan was to establish the run - I mean, what other option do they have? This first play call was audacious and unnecessary, and the Giants paid. The pass rusher isn’t even disguised on the play, and he runs in unabated to nail Glennon and force the fumble.

Play 2: Can’t throw

New York picked up a first down on the next Giant drive with an 8-yard Saquon Barkley run and a 4-yard Devontae Booker rush. After two more rushes, the Giants were in this third-and-2 situation where Glennon threw towards Kenny Golladay (19). It’s a simple slant/flat combo that is covered very well by the cornerback, who gets his hands into the catch point to pop the ball in the air for an easy Bears’ interception. This interception set up the Bears in a situation to go up two scores very early in the game.

Play 3: Mooney touchdown

The Giants defense forced a fourth-down opportunity after Andy Dalton (14) connected with Cole Kmet for 8 yards to sets up the fourth-and-1. New York played man coverage, and the Bears do a good job releasing Darnell Mooney (11) underneath a tight BUNCH. Jimmy Graham (80) releases to pick two Giants’ defenders, isolating Mooney against Giants’ rookie Aaron Robinson (33). Allen Robinson (12) runs a drag out of the BUNCH to occupy the Giants linebackers underneath, giving the deep cross more space for Dalton to deliver the touchdown pass. Dalton puts the pass high and away, and Mooney makes a good grab and foot drag to secure the second Bears’ touchdown in the first quarter.

Play(s) 4: More turnovers

New York turned the football over four times in the game. Here are the other two turnovers, a strip-sack and an interception.

These two second-half turnovers had little to do with the final outcome. The Giants would have struggled to move the football and consistently pick up first downs anyways. Still, the offense’s inability to protect the football is a persistent problem with this 2021 Giants team.

Nate Solder (72) cleanly gets beat by a speed rush and inside shoulder dip from Trevis Gipson (99), who had the other strip-sack earlier in the game as well. Glennon’s pass was tipped at the line when he was targeting Pharoh Cooper (83) on the slant, but it seemed like he didn’t read the linebacker who may have undercut the pass if it wasn’t tipped.

Play(s) 5: Safety situation

This says sooo much about the 2021 Giants. pic.twitter.com/NuXhMlsb5Z — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) January 2, 2022

Miscommunications, errors, and new lows are the story of this Giants team. For a team that prides itself on special teams, complementary football, and fundamentals - they sure make a lot of mistakes.

Cooper thought the ball was going into the end zone and, of course, it doesn’t, making the football live. Cooper had to pick the ball up, and the Bears promptly tackled him. This special teams mistake put the inept offense into a terrible situation that they could not overcome, which led to the safety.

I’ve written this before, and I’ll note it again - bad football teams make bad mistakes. The Giants are beyond a lousy football team at this point. The offseason can’t come quick enough for this once proud, now embarrassed, organization.