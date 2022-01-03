Giants news, 1/3: Somehow, it got worse

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

How is Joe Judge’s job safe with the Giants?

NY Giants woefully inadequate in CHI loss: How blowout effects 2022 outlook

Lorenzo Carter and Jarren Williams stood out, at least relative to the rest of the team.

Giants takeaways from Week 17’s 29-3 loss to Bears, including historically bad lack of passing offense

The Giants’ -10 passing yards were the lowest by any team since 1998 and the first negative since 2009.

NFL Week 17 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Giants report card: This is a lousy product

