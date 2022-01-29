Giants news, 1/29: Potential Brian Daboll picks for OC and DC, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Brian Daboll does have interest in former Ravens DC Don "Wink" Martindale as his DC with the Giants, per a source. I wouldn't rule out Patrick Graham staying either.



Also, I'd think Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey will become the new OC in Buffalo, but Daboll might try to lure him too — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 29, 2022

Giants notes: New GM Joe Schoen talks about staffing, Saquon Barkley, the offensive line and more

Schoen says blaming the offensive line’s struggles is “oversimplifying,” and he wants a coordinator with a track record of developing players. He believes that will help bring out Saquon Barkley’s “rare talent.”

Tiki Barber: Here’s why Brian Daboll is the right pick for Giants head coach

Barber says Daboll’s connections will allow him to hire a better staff than Joe Judge did.

5 Free agents with ties to Brian Daboll New York Giants could target

Bobby Hart and Ryan Bates aren’t superstars, but they’d be upgrades on the offensive line.

Grading NFL head-coach hires in 2022 - Brian Daboll to Giants, Nathaniel Hackett to Broncos, Matt Eberflus to Bears

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy was never in jeopardy, Dan Quinn has signed multi-year extension

Quinn was a candidate for the Giants’ HC job but will stay on as DC in Dallas.

‘The most physically grueling game I’ve ever played in’: Remembering the Giants’ 2011 NFC title game win over the 49ers

