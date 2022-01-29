 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Giants news, 1/29: Potential Brian Daboll picks for OC and DC, more

New York Giants headlines for Saturday

By Jeremy Portnoy
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants notes: New GM Joe Schoen talks about staffing, Saquon Barkley, the offensive line and more

Schoen says blaming the offensive line’s struggles is “oversimplifying,” and he wants a coordinator with a track record of developing players. He believes that will help bring out Saquon Barkley’s “rare talent.”

Tiki Barber: Here’s why Brian Daboll is the right pick for Giants head coach

Barber says Daboll’s connections will allow him to hire a better staff than Joe Judge did.

5 Free agents with ties to Brian Daboll New York Giants could target

Bobby Hart and Ryan Bates aren’t superstars, but they’d be upgrades on the offensive line.

Grading NFL head-coach hires in 2022 - Brian Daboll to Giants, Nathaniel Hackett to Broncos, Matt Eberflus to Bears

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy was never in jeopardy, Dan Quinn has signed multi-year extension

Quinn was a candidate for the Giants’ HC job but will stay on as DC in Dallas.

‘The most physically grueling game I’ve ever played in’: Remembering the Giants’ 2011 NFC title game win over the 49ers

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...