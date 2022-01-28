Giants Twitter reacts to Brian Daboll’s HC hire

After weeks of speculation, Brian Daboll was officially named head coach of the New York Giants on Friday night.
Let’s take a closer look at how fans and former players reacted on Twitter:
The NFL is an offensive league and the head coaching candidate I am most confident in to give us a competent offense is Brian Daboll. Welcome to NY coach! Let’s win some football games.— Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 28, 2022
Brian Daboll was never choosing the Miami Dolphins over the New York Giants. That was the funniest narrative that was created over the last couple of days.— Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 28, 2022
Brian Daboll has been my favorite since jump!#Giantspic.twitter.com/mECL2uojEe— Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) January 28, 2022
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll saving the franchise. pic.twitter.com/JLjQWP5zPk— Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) January 28, 2022
Switch that bio @CoachDaboll pic.twitter.com/pOuRzzmk6d— (@DanielJonesMVP) January 29, 2022
I think Brian Daboll could help Daniel Jones have his best season since his rookie year, although no one should confuse him for Josh Allen.— WBG84 (@WBG84) January 28, 2022
I also think the Giants long-term answer at quarterback may or may not be on the roster. This season will answer that. #TogetherBlue
❤️ love both hires. #NewYorkGiants #bigblue https://t.co/vBtQwcQzHX— Ossum Hamid (@Ossum_Hamid) January 28, 2022
Welcome to New York City Brian Daboll. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/0FufMZLsHD— (@lt4kicks) January 28, 2022
THE 22ND HEAD COACH OF THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS WILL BE BRIAN DABOLL! LET’S GOOO!— NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) January 28, 2022
