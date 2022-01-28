Giants Twitter reacts to Brian Daboll’s HC hire

After weeks of speculation, Brian Daboll was officially named head coach of the New York Giants on Friday night.

Let’s take a closer look at how fans and former players reacted on Twitter:

The NFL is an offensive league and the head coaching candidate I am most confident in to give us a competent offense is Brian Daboll. Welcome to NY coach! Let’s win some football games. — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 28, 2022

Brian Daboll was never choosing the Miami Dolphins over the New York Giants. That was the funniest narrative that was created over the last couple of days. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 28, 2022

Brian Daboll has been my favorite since jump!#Giantspic.twitter.com/mECL2uojEe — Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) January 28, 2022

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll saving the franchise. pic.twitter.com/JLjQWP5zPk — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) January 28, 2022

I think Brian Daboll could help Daniel Jones have his best season since his rookie year, although no one should confuse him for Josh Allen.



I also think the Giants long-term answer at quarterback may or may not be on the roster. This season will answer that. #TogetherBlue — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 28, 2022