Giants aiming for head coaching decision this weekend

The New York Giants have concluded a second round of head coaching interviews, and general manager Joe Schoen told Sirius XM NFL Radio that “we’d like to get something done this weekend if at all possible.”

The three finalists are Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Schoen did not sound like he thought the Giants would interview more candidates, but did add that “There’s a couple more candidates we had mentioned.”

Schoen had said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday that he wanted a head coach was “in lockstep” with him as far as a vision for building a team.

He reiterated that on Friday.

“I think general manager, head coach have to have a strong relationship. You have to have a shared vision in how we’re going to build a team and how you’re going to develop a winning culture,” Schoen said.

“The communication has to be good. There has to be mutual respect. We’re not always going to get along, and we’re going to have to have conversations, but whenever we leave the room after having those difficult conversations we have to know we’re doing what’s best for the New York Football Giants.”

Schoen also reiterated something we had also heard on Wednesday — that the decision will be a collaborative one between Schoen and co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

“At the end of the process we’re going to get together, compare out notes, talk through each candidate. I think we’ll be able to come to a consensus based on our previous conversations,” Schoen said.

“Ultimately, ownership, they own the team and they’re going to be able to make the final call. But it’s going to be a collaborative effort. Whatever decision we make we’re all going to be on the same page. I can just assure you of that.”