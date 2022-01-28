Giants’ coaching search: Leslie Frazier interview completed

The New York Giants on Friday completed their second interview with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the team’s head coaching vacancy.

Frazier met with co-onwers John Mara and Steve Tisch, GM Joe Schoen and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara. He also met with other members of the front office and toured the team’s facility.

That is expected to conclude interviews for the position. So, now we wait.

The Giants interviewed Frazier and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll twice. They also interviewed Brian Flores, Dan Quinn and Patrick Graham in person. They interviewed Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo via videoconference.

Most analysts expect the Giants to choose between Daboll and Flores, with perhaps as a fallback option.

Daboll is the only offensive-minded head coach candidate the Giants interviewed. With his experience in multiple offensive systems and his success over the past few season in developing Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, many see the 46-year-old Daboll as the best choice.

The Giants have finished 31st in the NFL in offense the past two seasons, and are still trying to determine if Daniel Jones — entering his fourth season — can be their long-term answer at quarterback.

Daboll is also considered a frontrunner for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy. Some believe Daboll would prefer Miami, even though he has a decade-long relationship with Schoen.

Daboll worked with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. The Dolphins, 9-8 in 2021, have a more talented roster and and have the most estimated cap space in the league entering the 2022 offseason. The Giants are estimated to be $19 million over the estimated $208.2 million cap, with work to do just to get under the threshold.

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons as Dolphins head coach. He was fired despite posting 10-6 and 9-8 records his final two seasons. Flores was said to have lost a power struggle with Miami GM Chris Grier. There were also concerns about Flores’ hard-driving personality after he churned through assistant coaches during his three years with the Dolphins.

Several reports have indicated that Flores answered questions about those things well when he interviewed with the Giants on Thursday, and that he might be open to organizational input about his offensive staff in New York should he get the job.

Frazier, 62, was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from midseason in 2010 through 2013. He compiled a 21-32-1 record. Schoen and Frazier are said to share a mutual respect after five seasons together in Buffalo, and many believe Frazier deserves a second opportunity as a head coach.