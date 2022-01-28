Patrick Graham set to interview for Minnesota Vikings’ head coach position

Though New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is considered a long shot for the team’s vacant head coach position, New York isn’t the only team interested in him.

Graham has a virtual interview scheduled with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, who recently fired Mike Zimmer after eight seasons. Graham interviewed in person with the Giants on Wednesday.

The Vikings have already completed interviews with, among others, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

In two years under Graham and head coach Joe Judge, the Giants finished 12th in total defense in 2020 and 21st in 2021. Recent reports indicate that Graham has interest in staying on as defensive coordinator if Giants’ new coach decides to retain him.

However, Graham’s name has been thrown around for months as a potential head coach hire after he turned the Giants’ defense around two years ago. New York ranked 30th in points allowed in 2019 before Graham arrived.

Graham has also been an assistant in Miami, New England and Green Bay.